May 10, 2019

Wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, nurturer, supporter, and confidante with a love for life, and a big heart and smile to match, Inga will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.

Inga leaves us to be reunited with her parents John and Isabella Hislop, siblings Hugh and Shirley, and her husband, Doug Turner. She is survived by her three siblings: Helen Gigliotti, John Hislop and Sheila Bergen; her children, Carol Jeske (Brian), Bob Findlay, Dorothy Turner Carter (Steve), Danny Turner (Heidi) and Joyce Turner; 9 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews who she was very proud of.

Memorial tributes may be made in Inga’s memory to Ovarian Cancer Research, ovariancanada.org.

