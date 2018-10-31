With much sorrow and a lot of pride we said goodbye to our mom Inez Cliffe. Mom passed away peacefully with her family by her side after a very brief stay in hospice. At 90 years and 9 months it was a life well lived!

Inez is survived by her daughters Joan Holmes-Langevin, Louise (Dale) Blackburn, and her son Jim (Mitchy) Cliffe; five grandsons, Robbie (Lisa) Holmes, Ryan (Kristi) Holmes, Trevor (Kate) Blackburn, Curtis (Alaina Vesper) Blackburn, and Tom Cliffe; six great grandsons, Ethan, Aiden and Kristian Holmes, Carter and Parker Holmes and Austin Blackburn; three step great grandchildren Ayden, Nova and Annika.

Inez was pre deceased by all her siblings, husband Pat, sons in law Larry Holmes and Gary Langevin.

Mom was born and raised in Taber, Alberta, the youngest of five children to Gertrude and William Ledgerwood. Those were tough times as her dad died when mom was two. Growing up mom knew she wanted to become a nurse so on January 1st, 1947 she began the first big adventure of her life, moving to Vancouver to start nurses training at Vancouver General Hospital. During her training years she met and formed many lifelong friends, but two very special friends, (who have gone before her) were Sheila Peterson and Cathy Robinson. When they graduated the only hospital that would take three new RN’s all together was St. Joseph’s in Comox. So in 1950 to Comox they came for the next big adventure in mom’s life, becoming a maternity nurse at St. Jo’s.

One night on a blind date a pretty young nurse named Inez Ledgerwood met a very handsome young sailor from the pioneer Cliffe family named Pat, who was not long home from war. The rest is history and they were married on November 24, 1951. Over the next few years Joan, Jim and Louise arrived. With 3 young kids at home and not wanting to work shift work mom became a public health nurse. She then moved to her final career and became a dental assistant to Dr. Bullen in Comox.

During those years mom and dad built the family cottage on Quadra Island which was their little piece of heaven. It still remains in the family today.

After mom retired in 1986, mom and dad built their final home in Comox. Dad passed away in 1994 and mom remained in their home until her death. Mom enjoyed many years of volunteer work and especially enjoyed her time delivering for Meals On Wheels. She also really enjoyed all the local arts and attending concerts and plays. Also during this time mom took up golfing, biking, hiking and cross country skiing, becoming a charter member of the newly formed Nordic Ski Club. Mom made friends wherever she went and so her social circle became quite large! Enjoying back country skiing as much as she did mom and her good friend Brenda decided it was time to see the majestic Himalayan Mountains, and so the next great adventure was born! They left in March 1997 with a group of friends new and old and arrived in Nepal to begin their 16 day trek. Destination, basecamp Mt. Everest at 18,500 ft. A feat that was truly awe inspiring for her! It was really an amazing feat because she was 69 years young!

In mom’s later years she truly enjoyed her home and all the visits from her family and friends near and far. Mom loved to walk in her neighbourhood and chatted with everyone she met along the way.

It takes a village to stay in your own home to 90 years and 9 months. The family owes a debt of gratitude to all mom’s friends, neighbours, caregivers and her beloved Dr. Benson.

As mom would say, “AIN’T LIFE GRAND.”

In lieu of flowers, donations in Inez’s name may be made to Comox Valley Hospice Society or to a charity of your choice.

Please join us in remembering Inez by visiting our memorial at www.piercysmtwashingtonfuneral.com.

At mom’s request there will be no service. A small family gathering will take place at the cabin next summer.