Ines Binotto

Born in the small community of Coste-Maser in Treviso on October 31, 1938, Ines came to Canada in 1961 after a three month courtship with her husband Francesco who was 11 years her junior. She was the only member of her family who ventured to Canada to start a new life in Trail, British Columbia at the young age 23.

She worked tirelessly at raising a family and creating a legacy. She enjoyed the sense of accomplishment and challenge that her work gave her. Ines was notoriously quiet until you got to know her. She worked over 20 years as a cook at the Colander and an incredible 50 years as a seamstress.

If you ever visited the house, there were always wedding dresses, suits, graduation dresses hanging somewhere. The telephone rang incessantly and it always smelled like dinner was ready. She was an anchor for the struggles and obstacles that we sometimes encountered. She was an endless supply of strength, calm and planning.

Ines was an amazing and dedicated wife who shared a lifelong partnership with her husband. She nursed him through 6 years of advancing Alzheimer’s until his death in 2003. After his death, she faced the next chapter with grace and strength.

She selflessly supported her family in taking new paths even if it meant moving farther away from her. Ines was immensely independent and strong. She worked hard and she was selfless. Her happiness and laughter came from sharing her life with others. Her role was always to be of service.

She is predeceased by her husband Francesco and a sister, Rita.

She is survived by her son Florio, her grandson Eric. She had an immense love and pride in Eric’s accomplishments.

She leaves behind her three siblings Angin, Tarcheso, and Germana and their families and numerous relatives in Trail, Vancouver and Calgary.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2017 at 10:30 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, Trail with Father Francis dela Cruz.

Gwen Ziprick of Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.

You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence by visiting the family’s online register at www.myalternatives.ca

As an expression of sympathy, donations made to The Greater Trail Hospice Society www.trailhospice.org in Ines’ memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.

We will always miss you but are grateful that you lived to see the accomplishments of your family and that you did not linger. Reunited at last with Francesco.