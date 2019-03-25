Imre “Jimmy” Gonczol











Imre (Jimmy) Gonczol was tragically killed while a pedestrian on his way to visit his beloved wife Tula in a care home in NW. He leaves behind his wife Tula and his 4 step children Jenny Forst, Kitrina Jackson (Kim Powell), David Forstved (Linda) and Peter Forst, 8 grandsons and 4 great grandchildren. He has shown his family the true meaning of love and devotion. Funeral Service – Sat Apr 13 @ 11am, High Way Church, 21746 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge. Reception to follow. Graveside Service – Sat Apr 13th @ 2:30 pm, Forest Lawn Cemetery, 3789 Royal Oak Avenue, Burnaby.