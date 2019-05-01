With immense sadness, we announce the passing of our dearest Ian, who was the favourite son of Dr. Douglas and Margaret Milne of Kerrisdale, BC. He was raised in a loving home with sister Judith. A transfer in 1969 to RBC Bank in Duncan introduced him to wife to be Linda.

Ian had a long satisfying career with McMillan Bloedel, starting with Ucluelet, ending up in the Chemainus Sawmill. After retirement he had fun working at Harper’s Scrap Yard in Duncan.

Survived by loving wife Linda, son Christian, daughter-in-law Candice, grandsons Connor and Colby. Linda’s father Walt, brother Doug (Lindy), brothers Richard and Chris, sisters Sandra and Carolee. Ian’s brother-in-law Patrick, four children and nine grandchildren. Ian’s sister Margaret, husband David and family. The last three years of Ian’s life introduced him to his birth family – such a joy.

Ian was a 34 year member of Maple Bay Fire Department, longtime member of CeeVacs, member of Maple Bay Community Association, Shriners and held a brief stint as a councillor for the Municipality of North Cowichan.

A life well lived and a soul who will be dearly missed. Love you forever.

Condolences can be made at www.hwwallacecbc.com

A service will be held at New Life Baptist Church on May 15, 2019 at 1 pm, 1839 Tzouhalem Road, Duncan.