It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Howie Jelinski. After a courageous battle with leukemia, Howie passed surrounded by his loving family; wife Michelle, daughter Anna, sons Steven and Matthew Reisinger, beloved mother Nancy Jelinski, sister Judy Dahl (Rod), brothers; Marty (Tami), Norb (Gayle), Paul and Dave (Sherri) as well as his nieces and nephews. Howie was predeceased by his father Henry Jelinski.

Howie brought joy and laughter to all who knew him. Generous in heart and spirit he saw life in a lighthearted way and has left his children, family and friends with wonderful memories.

Our family extends a heartfelt thank you to the amazing staff at Vancouver General Hospital: 15th floor, Outpatient Daycare and finally Palliative Care. You all made this two year journey as easy as it could be. Our family will be forever grateful for you and what you chose to do with your lives. Each of you made a positive impact on our family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Leukemia/Bone Marrow Transplant Program at VGH Hospital Foundation.

Services at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Monday, March 16th, 11:00 am, 33333 Mayfair Ave., Abbotsford. Please join us to celebrate Howie from 12:00 – 3:00 pm at the Abbotsford Rugby Club, 31929 Mercantile Way, Abbotsford.Obituary-