December 1922 to March 2021 ~

“I’m holding my own hands” ~ These were the first words my mother spoke to me when the lock down at her Residential Care Centre was over, Hildegard Anna Funk was born on December 24, 1922 in Oberhausen Germany.

Her family immigrated to Winnipeg in 1926. Winterpeg she called it. After completing high school she entered a secretarial training school paid for with the bursaries she earned. This led to employment at the Winnipeg Post Office followed by enlistment in the Canadian Army.

Her recommendations from the Postmaster and German language skills gained her a posting in MI4 in Ottawa. She began as a Clerk Steno and delisted as a Sargent. During her enlistment she met Abram Funk, her life’s partner and love.

Abe predeceased her in 2013. Hilde is survived by their children, James David, Margaret Ellen and Rosemary Ann. She is also survived by six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.

Hilde embraced her family; her Church community and the business community of Agassiz, B. C. Her hands were busy. A full accounting of her life story can be read on the Dignity website: hendersonslangleyfunerals.com

Please add your stories and pictures as you wish, to further celebrate her life. A family gathering will be held at a later date when it is safe for us to do so. Hilde and Abe will be put to rest at the Fraserview Cemetery in New Westminster placed beside their son-in-law, Frank Cook.

“For I am the Lord, your God, who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, Do not fear; I will help you”. Isaiah 41; vs 13.

Mom you are no longer alone and we your family will remember all that your hands did for us. Rest now.

