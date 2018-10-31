TAIT, Hilda Florence passed away peacefully with family at her side in Nanaimo, BC on Oct. 28, 2018. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Predeceased by her beloved husband and best friend, Jim Tait; parents, Emily & John Phillips; brother, Rolly (Gladis) Phillips; brother-in-law, Ron Walker; daughter-in-law, Adell Tait. She leaves behind sons, Ken, Rick (Rene), Gene (Melita), Dennis (Donna), and daughter, Jody (Don); 18 grandchildren, and 16 great- grandchildren.

Viewing: Friday November 9 from 2 – 4 pm at First Memorial Nanaimo.

Celebration of Life: Sunday November 11 at 1:00 pm at First Memorial, 1720 Bowen Rd, Nanaimo.

Graveside Service: Fri, Nov. 16, 2018 at 11:30 am in Rossland, BC (Mountain View Cemetery).