November 2, 1933 – June 24, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Herman Bandstra at Abbotsford Regional Hospital of heart failure on June 24, 2020. Herman was in his 86th year. Herman Bandstra was born on November 2, 1933, in Lioessens, Friesland.

This gentle, loving, caring and wonderful man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be supremely missed by his children Jack (Christina), Joanne, his grandchildren Dylan, Hayley and Elliot as well as his extended family and many friends.

He pursued accounting and business education upon finishing elementary school. After his service in the Dutch army, he took a job as a driver for Van Wieren Transport.

On May 28, 1958, Herman married his childhood sweetheart, Evelyn (Eefke) Faber. Shortly after the wedding, they boarded a small freight boat destined for Montreal. From Montreal, they took a train to Smithers, BC where Herman got a job working on a green chain in a lumber yard and then later worked for his brother John at Smithers Transport. A few years later, in 1963 he moved his family to Terrace, BC where Herman and his friend, Epp Talstra partnered to buy out Doc’s Cartage Ltd, which later became part of Bandstra Transportation Systems. The family remained in Terrace until they moved to Abbotsford in 1985.

Sadly, Herman’s wife passed away on July 17, 2004. He found comfort in his children and grandchildren and spent the next few years enjoying short trips with friends and family, including several Frisian cruises.

On April 3, 2009, Herman married Alice Kammeraad. The ten years that they spent together before her passing in 2019 were very happy ones. They traveled all over the world and while they were home they spent lots of time with family and friends.

During the years that Herman lived in Terrace and Abbotsford, he generously gave of his time and energy to serve his local communities. He served several terms on church councils, school boards and The Ebenezer Home for Seniors. Dad was known and loved by many; his quiet compassionate nature made for a great friend. He in turn, had many supportive friends, who met him daily at Tim Hortons. He will be remembered for his calm and gentle nature, his kindness, generosity, steadfastness, wisdom, and spiritual strength.

He is preceded in death by parents, Jan and Anna Bandstra, his first wife Evelyn Bandstra (nee Faber), second wife Alice Bandstra (nee Kaameraad), brothers Theo Bandstra, Oege Bandstra and Sippe Bandstra Herman is survived by his loving son Jack (Christina), daughter Joanne, grandchildren Dylan, Hayley and Elliot, brothers John (Margaret) and Dick (Rena), sister Eelkje, and many beloved extended family members.

A memorial service was held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Living Hope CRC in Abbotsford BC.