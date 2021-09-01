Henry Landry

Celebration for Henry Landry ~
Memorial Celebration to be held on September 10, from 1 pm to 4 pm, at 750 Trunk Road.
Pictures and written stories gratefully accepted. Contact: Penny at 250-710-4041

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
Go Back To Obituaries