Henri Ruel, a long-time resident of Kennedy Lake passed away peacefully on August 15, 2018, in Duncan, BC. Henri was predeceased by his beloved wife, Dorothy Ruel and is survived by his children Jeannette (Rob) Humphreys, Roland (Janet) Ruel, Denise (Jack) Mihaichuk, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Henri hosted Friday jam nights at Living Water Community Church, played drums in the Backdoor Blues band, and gave drumming lessons to people of all ages. His illness forced him to move to a care facility closer to his children, but he never stopped talking about the fun he had while living in your community.

An informal Celebration of Life is being hosted at Kennedy Lake on Saturday, April 20 from 11 am to 2 pm. Due to the lack of cooking facilities, please bring your own picnic lunch to enjoy along with your acoustic instruments so that we can remember Henri the way he would want, with the people he cared about jamming together.