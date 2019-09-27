Hank was born on November 28, 1924 in Amersfoort, Holland.

In 1943, at the age of 18, he was conscripted with many other young men to a work camp in Berlin until the end of World War II.

When Hank returned home he met Margaret who was working for his parents at their grocery store. They were married in September 1946.

In July of 1953 Hank and his young family came to Canada and set up residence in Edmonton. He worked for Woodward’s Department Store for 6 years and then transferred to Calgary where he worked and lived until 1981. Hank and Margaret decided they would like to retire on the west coast so again Hank transferred with Woodward’s to Nanaimo. Hank retired in 1986.

Through the years he enjoyed bike riding, reading, crossword puzzles, woodworking and walking.

Hank will be missed by his 5 children and their families.

Passed away September 15, 2019 94 years of age