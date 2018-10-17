It is with love and respect we remember, Helmut Trescher, who came to rest, peacefully, after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Helmut lived his life with kindness, a fun-filled heart, and a sense of calm.

He was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Wolfgang and Manfred, and is survived by his children, Juan (Tina), Sonia (Walter), Peter, Joseph and CJ, his many grandchildren, as well as his adored Victoria and Maureen.

The family wishes to extend tremendous gratitude to Dr. Glen Robinson, Dr. Meiner and Barb Chojnacki, as well as all the special nurses and doctors who cared for him in his last days at CDH.