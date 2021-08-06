A Celebration of Life for Helena Turnquist ~
will be held on August 24 at the Creston Community Complex starting at 11:30 am with Greetings from her children.
A light lunch will be served. Due to Covid Protocols we will access the Kootenay Room from the outside doors and ask you to provide your name and contact information prior to entry.
