In Loving Memory ~ We will be holding a Celebration of Life for Helen Stead on Saturday, October 16th from 1 pm to 4:00 pm at Round Lake Hall on Round Lake Road, Telkwa, BC.
This will be ‘come and share a story by the fire’, open house style. As numbers are restricted because of Covid, we are hoping people will come and go and not stay the whole time.
