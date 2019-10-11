Helen Edith Smythe











Helen passed away peacefully in September, with her daughter by her side. She is predeceased by James, her husband of over 50 years; parents Carolin and Michael Martin; siblings Mary, Wilbert, and Merven; and many loving dogs of which were her world. Helen leaves behind daughter Tricia (Fred); grandchildren Shayna and Cory (Tawny); five great grandchildren; adopted daughters Karen and Faith; adopted grandson Marty, as well as many nieces, nephews and caring friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, October 19th, 2019 at 1 pm, at Victory Memorial Park Funeral Centre – 14831 – 28th Avenue, Surrey, BC Victory Memorial Park Funeral Centr