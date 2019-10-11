Helen passed away peacefully in September, with her daughter by her side. She is predeceased by James, her husband of over 50 years; parents Carolin and Michael Martin; siblings Mary, Wilbert, and Merven; and many loving dogs of which were her world. Helen leaves behind daughter Tricia (Fred); grandchildren Shayna and Cory (Tawny); five great grandchildren; adopted daughters Karen and Faith; adopted grandson Marty, as well as many nieces, nephews and caring friends.
A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, October 19th, 2019 at 1 pm, at Victory Memorial Park Funeral Centre – 14831 – 28th Avenue, Surrey, BC
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Federal Election 2019
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us