Helen Cryer (nee Fehr)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Helen Cryer, beloved wife of 73 years to Tim Cryer, and mother to Bruce Cryer (Judy) and Bryan Cryer (Patti).

She is survived by Betty Goodwin (sister) and pre-deceased by Kay Smith (sister).

Helen also leaves three granddaughters, Heather, Terry, and Tracy, and five great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Helen was born on September 14, 1926 in Rosthern, Saskatchewan. We all have wonderful memories of her that bring a smile. We all will miss making her laugh talking about our favourite football teams, her warm embracing hugs, and seeing her in the garden in absolute heaven, feasting on all of the fresh berries and veggies while humming her favourite songs.

Helen succumbed to the effects of a stroke and spent her final time in the loving care of her husband Tim who was by her side while residing at “The View” Hospice Care at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Comox, B.C.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Comox Hospice Society would be appreciated.

Cremation services will be conducted by Comox Valley Funeral Home and a celebration of life to be held at a date to be determined later.

Helen was a sweet and gentle heart and will truly be missed by all.