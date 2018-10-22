Hayward “Hap” Sutton

Sutton, Hayward (Hap). Hayward was born in Newfoundland and passed away in Abbotsford in his 82nd year. Survived by and sad to see him go, are his wife Sheila, sons William and Jim. Brothers Clyde (Daphne), June and sister Emma. He is also survived by his step children Scott, Garth, Graeme and Susan, 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. Hap is pre-deceased by his parents Laura and Manuel, sister Mame Swanton, sister in law Mary Sutton and brother in law Joe Noel.

Hap was a long-time member of Branch #15 Abbotsford Legion and his celebration of life will be held there on October 29, 2018 from 1 – 3 pm at 2513 West Railway Street in Abbotsford.

Donations in Haywards memory to The Alzheimer’s Society of BC (2825 Clearbrook Rd, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6S3) or The Abbotsford Canadian Legion #15 would be greatly appreciated.

You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence on the family’s on-line obituary at: www.myalternatives.ca.