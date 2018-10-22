Harvey Gene Janzen

Gene was born in 1926 in Rush Lake, Saskatchewan. When he was 5 years old his parents moved the family to homestead in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan. He joined the Reserve Army when he was 15 years old and then moved with his family to Port Coquitlam when he was 16. When Gene was 17 he joined a special unit, the army had formed for youth of his age. From 1945 to 1947 he was in the Merchant Navy then rejoined his family and moved to Quesnel, B.C. in 1947.

There, in 1950 he married Joyce; they had 2 children before moving to Vancouver in 1956. He joined the Vancouver City Police Department in 1957, earning the National Exemplary Service Medal for his 25 years of service. In 1983 Gene and Joyce sold their home and bought a motor home, traveling and spending winters in Arizona and summers in Canada. They eventually settled on Vancouver Island in 1992, first Union Bay then in Nanaimo in 2000.

He is predeceased by his sister Ramona Floyd and brother Stanley and survived by his wife Joyce, daughter Abby (husband Norm), grandson Jaesn, son Jan (wife Therese) and several nieces and nephews.