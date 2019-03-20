It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Doug.

He is survived by Monique Plewis, his beloved daughter, Madison and stepson Darien, his parents Terry and Yvonne Plewis, his sister Pat Wheately and niece Rebecca, his sister in law Cheryl Plewis and nephew Jesse (Mike’s son) as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his older brother Mike and step father Bob Henderson.

Doug started his career with Wolfe Chev Olds in Vancouver. He was a staunch GM man and his knowledge of vehicles could not be challenged-his champion was Bob Brown.

Doug loved music and in his younger years played in a band-his drums are silent now. He was also a writer of poems and many of us have some in our possession. His greatest joy was his daughter Madison! But we will all remember him best as the “Funniest Guy” on two legs. Rest in peace, Dougie-we love you.

A Celebration of Doug’s life will take place Saturday, March 23, 2019-2 pm at the Shatford Centre, 760 Main St., Penticton.

Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com.