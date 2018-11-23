It is with deep sadness that we say farewell to our father, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend. He will be greatly missed by his five children Shilo aka Herman (Laura Jean), Shawna, Shari (Andy), Sarah, Sarina (Brad) and his favourite four-legged child “Bugsy”. Born in Chemainus, Grant was the fifth of seven children born to Richard and Irene Williams. He is survived by his siblings Cecilia (Steven), Gordon, Rick (Linda), Irene, and Gina (Chris). He was a fun loving grandfather to 8 beautiful grandchildren Jacob, Hannah, Riann, Jaden, Kaia, Kaylee, George and William, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Lovingly greeted upon his passing by predeceased family and friends including his mother, father, sister Teresa, brother-in-law George and niece Markyta.

Starting his career as a longshoreman at the age of 16, working alongside his father and eldest brother, Grant retired after 44 years as a foreman. With his creative ideas he helped start one of the first video stores in Victoria, Night Hawks Rolling Video, which was family owned and operated.

Grant was always known for his passion of music, keen wit and unparalleled sense of humour. He had an innovative intelligence, appreciated the loyalty of his many friends and showed great pride for his family, who loved him for his infectious smile, kind and compassionate spirit and heart of gold. He also had a deep passion to share, with anyone who would listen, the changes he would love to see in order to live in a more harmonious and forward-thinking world.

The family is grateful for the many compassionate staff at VIHA and loyal friends willing to provide support, especially Jack and Kelly, in order for Dad to be cared for at home during his short illness.

We will truly miss: your amazing smile; sharing with you the music you made us grow to love; the jokes you heard that you couldn’t wait to tell us; sitting with you around the campfire; and pouring you your favourite White Russian. “The milk makes your bones strong, the coffee in the Kahlua keeps you up and the vodka gets the party started”. We will miss you incredibly and love you always!…”Take good care, hope you make a lot of nice friends out there”.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 15, 2018 from 2 pm – 7 pm. at Providence Farm, 1843 Tzouhalem Road, Duncan BC.

In lieu of flowers, and in light of the season, spread kindness and a good deed in honour of Grant. Or if you wish, a donation can be made to Providence Farm (https://providencefarm.wildapricot.org/Donate), an organization that promotes a more harmonious world.

