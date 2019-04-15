Graham was born in Minehead, Somerset, England and emigrated to Canada with his family on November 6, 1968. The family

settled in Penticton, BC.

Graham lost his fight with cancer on April 5, 2019, he died peacefully, surrounded by family. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Sandy, daughter Suzyn, granddaughters Kamryn and Mykenzie, his mother Diane, his brother Trevor (Kathy), sisters Carole (Ken) and Penny (Craig) and nieces and nephews. Graham always had time to help a friend or stranger and always stood up for what was right. We will miss his huge smile, his compassion to treat others as he wished to be treated, and his optimistic outlook on life

in general. We all loved him so much, he will be forever in our hearts.

Funeral to be held April 20, 2019 at 11 am at the Okanagan Falls Community Church, 1356 McLean Creek Rd, followed by interment at O.K Falls cemetery at 1400 Maple St.

A celebration of Graham’s life will be held at the O.K. Falls Legion at 12 noon, corner of Hwy 97 and Veterans Way.

Special thanks to Dr Cobbin, Dr Robertson, and to the palliative care nurses.