Gloria (Mommy) passed away peacefully in the Duncan hospital with children at her side. Gloria was born in Vancouver then later moved to Vancouver Island, where she spent all her life.

Gloria was predeceased by her brother Ferris and Reggie Bortoletto and her sons Fraser, Gregory and Paul Raffle. Gloria was survived by her sisters Angie, Anna, and Bonnie and her son Travis (Annie), daughters Heather (William), Fern (Phillip), Bonnie (David), Laurie (Doug) and daughter-in-law Anne Raffle, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and her beloved cat Gracie. Special thanks to Dr. Kabongo and the Staff at Duncan hospital and the wonderful paramedic Judy.

Mommy is with the Lord now and her memory will live in our hearts forever. There will be a Celebration of Life in May 2020.