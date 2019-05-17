March 29, 1941 – May 17, 2019
She is survived by Robert Williams (partner of 34 years), Shannon, Tracey, Bill (wife Jeannine), Gordon, Brandon, Kevin, Leanna, Jordan, JoJo, Luca; grandchildren Elizabeth, Aiden, Hunter, JJ; brother Frank; and sisters Vi, Colleen, and Judy. She was predeceased by Roy Gordon Robins and David Fiks. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Ashcroft Legion on 1 June, 2019, 1 – 3 pm.
