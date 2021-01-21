1926-2021 ~ It is with heavy hearts that we must announce the passing of Geraldine Mary Chester at the age of 94 years. Born Geraldine Mary Scott in New Castle England, 1926. Geraldine was a resident of Ladysmith for 35 years of retirement.

Geraldine grew up with five siblings during the Great Depression, her father George, providing for the family as a furniture maker was a veteran of the First World War. Geraldine was also a veteran, serving in Communications over seas in the Middle East during World War II.

She had a few stories to tell alright. Shortly after the war she married Reginald Chester and their first children were born soon after. The family immigrated to Canada by ship in 1957, finally settling in Vancouver because Eastern Canada was ‘just too damn cold!’ as Jerry put it.

Soon after their arrival their final child was born. Geraldine raised four children with Reg who worked as public works superintendent in Burnaby, BC.

Geraldine was famous for her giant Christmas Feasts, her great laugh and her voracious reading.

She leaves behind her kids John, Hillary and Robert – and six grandchildren, David, Patrick, Belinda, Colin, Emma and Heather.

We hope to see her Grandpa and her daughter Joanna in the great hereafter.

Godspeed Geraldine, with love and gratitude from us all.

She requested that there be no service… and a donation could be made in her name to the veterans or Kiwanis lodge.

