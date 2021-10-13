In Loving Memory ~

Geraldine Marie Del Fabro – November 10, 1935 – October 6, 2021

George Joseph Del Fabro – May 13, 1934 – October 3, 2021

“Two Hearts, One Love”

George and Geraldine fell in love in 1954, and even at end of life, nothing could keep them apart; only 3 days separated their last breath. They leave two daughters, Linda and Cathy; grandchildren Cassandra, Hayden, Siobhan and Donovan; great granddaughter Emmie; as well as beloved family in Nova Scotia (Sister Bonnie Manson), Alberta, Quebec and Ontario.

George was born in Sudbury, Ontario to Attilius and Emma (Carriere) Del Fabro in 1934. He spent his formative years in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. In 1952 he enlisted in the Royal Canadian Navy as an air fitter and took his training at HMCS Shearwater in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

Geraldine was born in 1935, in Antigonish, Nova Scotia, a daughter to Hayden and Gladys Dingle.

Following the war she moved to the family home in Liscomb, where she finished school, followed by her graduation from Maritime Business College in Halifax. She worked in Halifax for several years.

In 1954, they met and fell in love, and wed on July 8, 1955. They lived in the O’Brien Apartments when first married, and bought their first home in Dartmouth. They adopted two daughters, Linda Marie and Cathy Ann, whom they loved deeply.

George served with the RCN until 1971 when he was posted to CFB Petawawa (6 years) followed Air Element at CFB Chatham, thereafter the base CWO at CFB Comox. In March of 1998, he retired after two years with the Air Reserve Unit at CFB Penhold.

‘George and Gerry’ shared in everything. Their values centered on family, friendships, faith and hospitality; every posting they looked for volunteer opportunities (Meals on Wheels, Canadian Census, Heart and Stroke Foundation, Canadian Cancer Society, Marriage Encounter, and their home church). They enjoyed big gatherings in their home, square dancing, camping, playing cards, bible studies and visiting.

They travelled throughout North America, visiting as they went in the Bigfoot camper and truck. George and Geraldine’s dedication, grace, commitment and deep love towards each other was truly beautiful and inspiring.

Interment with Geraldine’s mother, father and granddaughter Rebecca at St. Luke’s Cemetery in Liscomb, NS. will take place at a later date as well as their celebration of life.

Immense thanks to their team of caregivers over the last year, Better at Home Seniors Care, VIHA (palliative care, nurses, case manager, OT, HS) DVA and the Comox Medical Clinic (especially Dr. Tsveta Nikova), who have been caring for George and Gerry for decades. Gifts can be given to the Shearwater Aviation Museum or any of the charities listed above in their name.

