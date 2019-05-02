It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Gerry Kichok at the age of 83 years. Gerry is survived by his loving wife, Elsie; brother, Roger (Karen); nieces and nephews, Gerry, Frank (Jaime), Virginia, Darlene (Ron), Michael, Bert (Lenore) and Donald; numerous great-nieces and nephews including Kiera and Makaio as well as many good friends.

Gerry went to school at Cooks Creek School for grades 1-8 and then completed grade 9 at Hazelridge School in Manitoba. Gerry became a Journeyman Pipefitter and worked for 38 years before receiving his “golden handshake” from VIA Rail. After retiring Gerry met and married his loving wife, Elsie on August 31, 1999. Together they moved from Winnipeg to Penticton the very next month.

In his younger years Gerry enjoyed baseball, football (soccer) and gardening. He will be sadly missed by Elsie and his coffee crew.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 am at Providence Funeral Homes’ Penticton Chapel, 1258 Main Street, Penticton, BC.

