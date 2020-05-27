A life well lived and fully enjoyed! ~ Dad was born in Laurier, Manitoba on November 14, 1927. He married our mother, Shirley Gladys Smith on July 28, 1951 in Vancouver BC. They then moved to Vancouver Island where they spent 50 loving years together.

Gerry worked in the forest industry, in many different capacities, including as a high rigger, faller, contractor and finished his career with MacMillan and Bloedel as the Shop Foreman at the China Creek Dryland Sort. While he always had an endless supply of great stories to tell about his adventures Flying, gold mining, hunting, snowmobiling and inventing machinery, his main pastime and love was rebuilding airplanes. Right up to his passing you could always find him in his shop either working on his latest plane project or fixing / redesigning anything mechanical to make it work better.

Predeceased by our loving mother Shirley, parents Eli and Marie, brothers Bob, Larry and Don and his sisters Olga Helman and Lorraine Younger.

Survived by his children Terri (Allan) Trafton, Gordon, Brian and Martin (Janis Almond), sisters Evie Rossignol and Patti van Humbeck, grandchildren, Stephen, Christopher, Jeffery, Amanda, Morgan, Jarid and Ashley. Many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, special people who called him Grandpa and Uncle Gerry, as well as, his longtime friend, Anna Marie Krikke.

Anyone wishing to, can make a donation to the Bursary Fund we are setting up in Dad’s name through the Alberni Flying Club to help a deserving student pilot earn their wings.

alberniflyingclub@telus.net

Alberni Flying Club, 7490 Airport Rd. Port Alberni, BC V9Y 8Y9

Due to the pandemic a celebration of life will be held at a later date.