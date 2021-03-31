December 24, 1943 – March 28, 2003.

It is in giving that we receive

It is in pardoning that we are pardoned

It is in dying that we are born to Eternal Life

George is with us in the ebb and flow of Fenie life We see his smile in the faces of impish children

We hear his whistle on street corners and his laugh in coffee shops

We feel his joy when he’s with family and friends We sense his spirit in the goodness of others And we remember his words:

“The sun will always come up tomorrow”Obituary-