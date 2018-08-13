George Peters

At 93 George was still living in the home he built in the 1970’s until a recent stroke. He passed away peacefully August 13th at the Chilliwack Hospital.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elsie, 1 younger brother and sister, 4 children, 14 grandchildren, and 1 great grandson.

Born in a german speaking village in the Ukraine and growing up during difficult times he wound up as a teenager working at a large farm outside Hamburg during and after the war. Having uncles who immigrated to Canada many years earlier and with the help of the MCC, George, his mother, and 5 siblings came to Canada by ship to Halifax, then by train to Chilliwack in late 1948. He quickly learned english and worked at whatever jobs were available. Then starting in 1950’s he slowly bought small properties, did mixed farming, and enjoyed being busy working mainly in Sardis where he lived. In his later years he traveled, enjoyed visitors stopping by, going to coffee shops, telling old stories and was generous to his children and grandchildren.

He was one of a kind and will be sadly missed.

Following a private burial at Little Mountain, friends are invited to Henderson’s tea room.