George O. Rosebrugh passed away at the age of 95 in Qualicum Beach, BC.

He was an inspiration to many; hard working, generous, knowledgeable gardener, proud father and adoring grandfather.

He will be greatly missed and forever remembered.

He did not wish to have a service; anyone wishing to send condolences to the family can post a note on the Yates Funeral Home website: www.yatesmemorial.ca/notices/George-ROSEBRUGH