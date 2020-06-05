Born the fifth of seven children to Stephen and Annie (nee Stefaniuk) Bureyko, on March 24, 1922.

Educated in Dauphin, Manitoba. Married Nellie Kustra on June 4, 1944. After living in Dauphin, Roblin and Melita Manitoba, retired to White Rock, British Columbia in 1972.

Predeceased by a son and all six siblings. He leaves to mourn him: Nellie, his wife of 75 years and numerous nieces and nephews. Safe distancing Graveside Service and gathering will be held on Friday, June 19 at 3 pm at Victory Memorial Park Funeral Centre, 14831 – 28 Avenue, Surrey, BC. Flowers gratefully declined. If you desire, donations in George’s name may be made to the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation, 15521 Russell Avenue, White Rock, BC V4B 2R4.