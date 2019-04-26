George has joined wife, Anni Foka (1922 – 1996). Papa missed her dearly.

Papa died peacefully with Daughter Annemarie Zipser at his side. Papa is survived by his sister Inge Beck, Henry (Joanne) Zipser & Frank (Kathy) Zipser Daughter Annemarie (John) Zipser. 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 2 great great Grandchildren. Papa was very much loved and respected.

We wish to thank Dr. Ahmed Tariq Aziz, Dr. Magrietha Badenhorst and Staff at GR Baker Memorial Hospital. A family memorial service will be held in June.