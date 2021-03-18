1936-2021 ~ It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of this wonderful man who bore his illness with dignity and grace. He was a loving husband and best friend to Janice, his wife of 57 years, proud father to his son Rob (Marnie) and daughters Karen (Carl) and Shelby.

Each of his 6 grandchildren…Val, Jacob, Ava, Nevan, Emily and Spencer.. had a special place in his heart.

Born in 1936 in Thorsby, Alberta to Alf and Vera Webb, raised by his aunt Geneva (Hubert) Dolling, he spent his young years on Hornby Island, lived briefly in Chase River, then Lulu Island before returning to Alberta. He worked on farms, served in the navy, applied roofing and was a commercial fisherman for 35 years.

Some of his interests were gardening, curling, woodworking, watching sports on tv and playing bridge. He coached minor hockey for many years. He was well known for his butter tarts and for the chocolates he made each Christmas.

Very much a family man, he was thrilled when, in his sixties, he learned he had 8 brothers and sisters. He enjoyed the time they were able to spend together.

He was an amazing man…always ready to help, hard working, easy going and always had a smile.

Special thanks to the Kidney Care Unit, the Peritoneal Dialysis Unit at NRGH and Dr. Garfinkle for their unfailing and caring support.

A member of Trinity United church, his service will be held at a later date.

