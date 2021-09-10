Gedeon Jean ‘John’ Ouellette

July 17, 1962 – September 10, 2021
In Loving Memory ~ It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gedeon Jean Ouellette – (John).
Predeceased by his father Robert. Left in mourning his mother, Linda. Daughters Kortney, Jocelyn, Julia. Grandchildren Kaleb, Sirius, and Levi. Brothers Marc and Matthieu, and sisters Marlea, Clare, and Karen. Many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunties, cousins, and friends.
He will be greatly missed.
A gathering will be held at a later date.

