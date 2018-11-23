Gary passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at C.V. Hospice at The Views, Comox, BC. Gary fought a good battle with grace and dignity.

Gary was born in Victoria on September 1, 1935, where he lived and worked at E & N in Qualicum Beach and Victoria, BC Forest Products, City of Victoria, Brown Bros. Property Management. In 1999, Gary, Wendy and Snowball moved to Courtenay.

Gary enjoyed playing the piano, gardening and skiing, first at Forbidden Plateau and later at Mt. Washington. Gary and Wendy purchased a condo in the Alpine Village in 1988 and enjoyed many happy times with friends. Gary had a passion for trains and sports cars, which included racing at Western Speedway and Mt. Douglas Hill Climb in his younger years. It was through Victoria Motor Sports Club that he met Wendy (Haynes), his wife of almost fifty years. Their latest sports car, a 2002 Porsche Boxster, inspired them both to become members of PCA V.I. Region. Gary and Wendy have enjoyed taking part in many events as well as the comradery of some lovely new friends. Bless you!!

Gary is survived by his loving wife Wendy, who shared his fondness for skiing and sports cars. He also leaves behind his beloved Balinese cat, Sonja, his sister-in-law Barbara Baker, cousins Winston Jackson, Christine Fleming and Steve Woodley, as well as many friends all over the island. Gary was predeceased by his parents Maurice and Edith Woodley, Wendy’s parents Renney and Mildred Haynes, his nephew Michael Scott Baker and his first beloved cat, Snowball.

A special thanks to Dr. Rickard Potter-Cogan, Dr. Laura Potter-Cogan and the caring staff of Hospice at The Views in Comox, where Gary spent his last days.

A celebration of Gary’s life will be held at Comox Valley Funeral Home, 1101 Ryan Rd, Courtenay BC on Wednesday December 5th at 1:30pm. Please RSVP to comvalfh@shaw.ca.

Flowers gratefully declined. Please consider a donation in Gary’s name to the Comox Valley Hospice or the SPCA.