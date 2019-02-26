This is to let his many friends on Salt Spring Island know that Gary Carter has gone on his next adventure. To say the very least, Gary had a full and interesting life, often doing what others said couldn’t be done. Even as recently as this past December shortly before his passing, as always, Gary was planning his next big project for this upcoming spring.

He enjoyed fishing, first with a penny line and worms and then, with flies until an injury to his shoulder made it impossible to use his fly rod. He started out removing tree limbs for B.C. Hydro and became an artist at dangerous tree removal, sometimes, as some might say, even becoming a danger to himself. Over the years, he became adept at reading a stand of trees and could tell you how many board feet of good timber it contained.

He loved a bargain and could often be found looking through the damaged or “use immediately” goods at the grocery store. He was full of tall tales which amazingly turned out to be true.

Left to mourn are his daughter Candise Carter Macdonald White (Frank White), grandson David White (Becky Dusenbury), grandson Derek White, granddaughter Sarah White (Aaron Labey) and great grandson Myka White (parents David and Becky) and many cousins and relatives near and afar.

He will also be missed by his constant companions Marley and Ku and by all those who enjoyed a real character.

The family would like to express their sincerest thanks and appreciation to the staff at Harmony Health in Duncan who, in his final years, took such excellent care of Gary’s needs.

At Gary’s request, there will be no service, H. W. Wallace Funeral Services (Duncan) are in charge of the arrangements.

“He gave me life, and for that I am eternally grateful” – (Candise White).

“The Lord bless you and keep you,

The Lord make his face to shine upon you

And bring you peace.”