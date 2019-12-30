Garth is survived by his loving wife Bertha, his daughters Bobbi (Sean, Tyler and Braden), Jamie (Steve, Renee, Brian and Kristin) Lanette (Dan and Hannah) and Amber (Rod, Marissa, Bryce, Jarrett and Shale) his brother Ted (Alanna and Shelley) and sister Crystal (John, Dan, Elaine, Colleen, Ben, Mike and Allison). He was loved by his seven Great Grandchildren, spouses of Grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Garth worked with Hydro as a lineman for 50 years. Garth was an Adventurer and those that knew him well were lucky enough to join him on his many Great Adventures. Fond memories were had of every one of them.

At his request a service will not be held. A celebration of life will be held in the late spring.

The family would like to thank all the Staff at Vernon Jubilee Hospital and FischerÃ¨s Funeral Services.

Share online condolences and memories of Garth through his obituary at www.fischersfuneralservice.com

Fischerâ€™s Funeral Services & Crematorium Ltd