Born December 15, 1915 at the homestead on Sec. 18 Tp 16, Rg 6, W2, near the village of Windthorst, Saskatchewan. Daughter of Reinhardt “Rennie” Biesenthal and Emma (nee) Hopp. Frieda was the 5th child of 17 children. She came west to Nelson in 1939 and then moved to New Westminster in 1941. Frieda married William “Bill” John Wilson in October 1944, and they raised 4 children; Donna, Harry, Lynne and Richard in New Westminster. She worked for 20 years for Sears until her retirement.

Frieda was predeceased by her husband Bill in 1961, her parents and 14 of her siblings. She was also predeceased by her son-in-law, John Lutek in 2009 and her great grandson, Zachery Bogner in 2011. Frieda is survived by her brother Herbert Biesenthal, her sister Scharlotte Lowenberg and sister-in-law Elsie Biesenthal, her daughter Donna Lutek, son Harry (Gepka) Wilson, daughter Lynne Bergen and son Richard (Donella) Brooks. Frieda is also survived by her grandchildren; Ramona (Mark) Redwood, Marlaine Bauer, Stephanie (Craig) Bogner, Paul (Laura) Wilson, and Christopher, Jennie and Kim Brooks. She was also blessed with six great grandchildren; Sarah, Aaron, Luke, Asher, Kai, and Charlie.

Frieda was very involved with her church, loved to garden, and to knit, she enjoyed team bowling until she was 95, and was active with the senior’s walking group in New Westminster. She moved to Langley in 2011 to live with her daughter Donna. Frieda continued to be active until January of this year, and died on February 23, 2019. She is now at rest with her Lord. Mom you are our blessing.

There will be a memorial service, on Friday March 22 at 11 am, at Walnut Grove Lutheran Church, 20530 – 88 Ave in Langley. Donations in memory of Frieda Wilson can be made to the Christian Blind Mission, 3844 Stouffville Rd., P.O. Box 800, Stouffville Ontario, Canada, L4A 7Z9.