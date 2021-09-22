In memory of Frank Zipser ~
Our family will be gathering together to honour Frank’s life.
Please join us in celebrating the person he was. Bring your stories, love and laughter.
Refreshments will be served.
Sept 25, 2021 from 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
3502 Paradise Rd.
