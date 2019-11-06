Frank Welk











A few weeks after blowing out his 96th birthday candles, Frank’s own candle peacefully blew out in his sleep. He gave life a good run and passed along his kindness, generosity of time, and keen spirit to all that he met.

Kris, Ian, Morley and Sahara will be holding a celebration at a later date. In the meantime raise a glass of red wine or beer to his memory.