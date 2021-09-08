October 1926 – August 2021.

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our much loved father, Frank Arthur Craig Mantle, just two months shy of his 95th birthday.

Frank left this world peacefully, surrounded by his children, at home listening to his favourite music by Tuba Skinny.

Thank you to Orchard Haven for their selfless care, kindness and compassions the last week and a half of Dad’s days.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate in Frank’s name to the ATHS, Salvation Army or Smiles.

Condolences can be left at www.hansonsfuneral.ca

