June 12, 1929 – May 30, 2019

June 12, 1929 Victoria B.C.

May 27, 2019 Duncan B.C.

Survived by husband Don of Cobble Hill, B.C. and brother Jack Collins of Victoria B.C. nieces, nephews and good friends at The Valley Seniors Organization. Cremation and no service by request.

Online condolences may be made at: www.hwwallacecbc.com.

H.W. Wallace Cremation and Burial Centre