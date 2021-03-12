1925-2021 ~ The family of Floyd Heagy wishes to announce his passing in Princeton, BC at the age of 96 years.

Floyd was born on the family farm in southern Saskatchewan on February 28, 1925 to parents, Frank and Marie (nee McCabe) Heagy.

He is survived by his brothers, Rodney, Clare and Vincent; his sister, Frances Reimer; his children, Barbara Galone, Carla Heagy and Camron Heagy; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; good friends, Mary Lavictoire and Paul Lavictoire.

He is predeceased by his brothers, Lloyd, Clarence and Irwin; his sisters, Esther Burke, Doris Cardinal and Ruby Chute.

There will be no services at this time. Floyd’s urn is to be interred at a later date in Saskatchewan.

To send condolences please visit www.hansonsfuneral.ca

