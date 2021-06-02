Floyd Buck

January 5, 1930 – May 14, 2021

Jean Buck

July 8, 1933 – January 28, 2021

It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Floyd and Jean Buck.

They are survived by Floyd’s sister Phoebe (Buck) Kenney/Smithson, son Lorne Buck (Linda), daughter Joanne Tiglmann (Mark), grandchildren Layton Buck, Todd Tiglmann (Sarah LePage), Trina Tiglmann (Daryl DeClerk), great grandchildren Dylan and Ryan Davies, and many nieces and nephews.

They were avid card players, campers and square dancers, a skill that allowed them the opportunity to dance in the opening ceremony of the 1988 Olympic Games.

Floyd and Jean were founding members of Black Diamond Golf Club, Curling Rink and Lions Club.

They owned and operated Diamond Building Supplies from 1958 until retirement in 1975. After selling the business and family farm, they moved to Parksville area to be with family and remained active in Community Events, Card clubs, Camping groups and Echo Theatre.

They will be loved and missed by everyone they touched, for their friendly and helpful nature.

