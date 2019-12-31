It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Florence Annette Marr (nee Barros) in the early morning of Dec 24th 2019. Florence was born in Cavendish Alberta January 23rd 1920 to William and Ruth Barros.

She was the youngest of four children and grew up playing baseball and going to dances with her family. As a young woman she ran a general store in Youngstown, Alberta with her husband George Albert Marr, aka Al, while raising her two children Rodney Albert Marr and Rhonda Ann Marr. Florence made her home in Calgary, Alberta for several years, working at Rockyview hospital, until her first grandchild was born in Abbotsford BC in 1979. Florence and Al made their final home in Abbotsford BC starting in 1980. Florence played an active role in the raising of her three grandchildren, Candra, Drew, and Darcy, making them a

focal point for the rest of her life. Florence was also active in the community as a member of the Kiwanis and Eagles clubs. Florence is pre-deceased by her husband of 61 years

Al, her daughter Rhonda, her siblings Laura, Bruce, and Leonard, and granddaughter-in- law Shannon. She is survived by her son Rod (Hope), granddaughter Candra, grandsons

Drew and Darcy (Laura), and great grand children Julia, Nolan, Kelly, and Lylah, many nieces and nephews in Alberta. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Worthington Pavilion Whistler wing in Abbotsford for their care and attention to Florence’s health and comfort during the last 3 years of her life.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local SPCA in memory of Florence’s love of animals.

At Florence’s request there will be no public memorial.