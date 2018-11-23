Winona passed away in Penticton November 13, 2018 surrounded by her family. Survived by her children; Gary (Shirley) Hencheroff, Debra Simpson, Heather Brennen, Sherri (Calogero) Graci; Son-in-law Ron Christie; 15 grandchildren; 24 great grand children; 2 great great grand children; two sisters, Doreen Smith and Cleo Dawn Holliday; Many nieces and nephews; cousins and extended family.

Winona is predeceased by mother and father Elmer and Flossie Holliday; husband Peter Hencheroff; son Wayne Hencheroff; daughter Linda Christie; two son-in-laws Ed Simpsom and Bob Brennen; three sisters June Evans, Maxene Balas, Carole Miller.

She was born in Carmichael, Saskatchewan and moved to the Similkameen Valley with her family in 1944. She married Pete in 1947 and they moved to Penticton in 1970. She worked in the Fruit Industry in Similkameen and Okanagan Valleys until retiring.

She devoted her life to her children and families. She liked family reunions, ball games, playing Bingo and Yatzee, reading books and daily walks.

Private family viewing at Providence Funeral Home, 1258 main street Penticton B.C .

A Celebration of life on June 29th 2019, details at a later date. Providence Funeral Home is in charge of Arrangements.

In Lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to a charity of your choice. Condolences to Debra Simpson, 1344 Rockie Place, Ok Falls, B.C, V0H 1R2.