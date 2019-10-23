October 23, 2019

Loved Dearly and Forever Missed By:

Dad- Kevin Unger (Step- parent Corinne). Sister- Amanda Unger

Brother’s- Tyler Unger (Sister in -law Jesi, Nephew Max), Levi Unger and Step- Brother Kyle Simpson

Loved Dearly and Missed by her Grandparents Jake and Linda Unger Uncle Warren and Aunty Leona, cousins Samantha and Benjamin Unger

Aunty Angie and Uncle Scott, Cousins Autumn, Ariana, Emily and Lowell Stevens

Co- parenting/co-raising Faith with:

Grandparents Marty and Sandy Beets

Grandfather Bill Wilson

Mother Denise Wilson

Most Memorable Moments: This is only a brief opportunity to reveal the life and love we shared with Faith Unger.

Raising Faith through many toddler adventures and misfortunes, teaching her to ride her first bicycle.

Her sweet sixteen Birthday bash.

Many family road trips all over BC, Vancouver Island and Alberta

Faith loved horseback riding! Many would say “Faith has a natural seat.” Her favorite time to ride was in the fall.

She wasn’t into team sports but chose and loved kickboxing. At the same time taking initiative to motivate her two brothers to do the same. She mentored younger members supported them in their sport endeavor.

Aunty Angie loved Faith to pieces! Taking care of her was a blessing. Sleepovers with her cousins and creating lifelong relationships.

We saw Faith’s beauty inside and out. She always allowed a special place for the underdog. She had an immense love and appreciation for music. Listening on her headphones or learning tunes off youtube to play on her ukulele and keyboard given to her by her Grandpa and Grandma Beets.

Co-raising Faith was our pleasure and a blessing. She brought intelligence, creativity and a note of innocence that shaped our love as Parents, Grand-parents, Brothers, Sisters, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins for Faith.

We miss you dearly. You will always be a part of us.



