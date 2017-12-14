Evelyn Antoinette Kardynal

It is with deep sadness that the family of Evelyn Kardynal announce her peaceful passing. She was the best, kindest, loving mother, sister and nana. She was truly loved and cherished by her family who know life will never be the same without her wonderful sense of humor, her wit and loving ways of looking after her family.

Evy was born and raised in Yorkton, Saskatchewan where she completed her education and went on to Business College. Her career path took her to work in management of the Scotia Bank in Yorkton. During those years she met and married her husband, Robert.

They were blessed with three precious sons, who were the delight and light of her life. She was heartbroken as her first born son Scott predeceased her in his infancy. As life went on she was blessed with Darren and Christopher. Through her two sons she was given much joy, with three beautiful grandchildren – Brody, Jasmine and Christian.

We will miss you and love you forever and we thank you for giving us a great life with many special precious memories. We know we will see you again someday in heaven – because we know that is where you are.

Evy is survived by her husband, Robert, sons Darren and Christopher, and her three grandchildren, also sister and brother-in-law Dolly and Don Swanson. Goodbye for now our beautiful mother, nana and sister.

Prayers were held Sunday, Dec.17th, 2017 and a Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Monday, Dec. 18th, 2017 at Christ the King Roman Catholic Church in Courtenay.

Interment followed at Courtenay Civic Cemetery.

Donations in Evy’s name may be given to the Heart and Stroke Foundation BC, 401-495 Dunsmuir St. Nanaimo, BC, V9R 6B9, would be greatly appreciated.