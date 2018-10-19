Eveline Irene Veinotte

Mom was born May 21, 1925 to Tommy and Breezie Thompson in Haney, BC. She married the love of her life Ro Veinotte on October 24, 1945, after Dad came home from WWII. In the following 10 years they would have 3 children, Sharon (Billy), Sue (Brad), and Tom (Kay). Mama leaves behind 6 grandchildren, Susanne, Steve, Kev (Ev), Sharon (Carl), Matt (Kara) and Charlie (Emma). She was also blessed with 12 great grandchildren, Katie, Jordan, Krissy, Brendan, Cody, Cassidy, Amy, Brynn, Avery, Peyton, Kinsley, B.Ro, and Kolten. As well as numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. She was predeceased by her loving husband Ro, and beloved daughter Sharon.

Funeral Services to be held at Burnett Baptist Church, 20639 123rd Ave, Maple Ridge, on Monday, October 22nd at 1:00 pm. Officiated by Pastor Bruce Christensen and Pastor Paul Olson.

We would like to thank the wonderful palliative doctors and nurses at Ridge Meadows Hospital for their care of Mama.

Expressions of sympathy can be made at wwe.GardenHill.ca.